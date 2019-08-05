fbpx

Maiden Founders’ Day marked

BY: Daily Graphic
The big six
President Nana Akufo-Addo has addressed the maiden Founders’ Day celebration and the luncheon in honour of Senior Citizens of the country in Accra with a call on Ghanaians to “reject the trivialisation of our past and do right by our history”.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo exchanging pleasantries with some Senior Citizens at the luncheon in Accra

The Actors Guild enacted the two events in a play that traced the work of the Aborigines Rights Protection Society and the United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC) at the forecourt of the Accra International Conference Centre before a gathering of senior citizens including the President and spouse, the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and spouse and former President Jerry Rawlings and wife.

Mrs Samira Bawumia engaged in a hearty chat with former President Jerry John Rawlings and Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings at the Founders’ Day celebration

With a background depicting a house in Saltpond and the colonial master’s office in the United Kingdom, the actors and actresses mimicked the voices of the various nationalists who spearheaded the independence struggle including George Paa Grant, Mr Edward Akufo-Addo, Kwame Nkrumah and others.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo engages some Senior Citizens at the luncheon in Accra

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia exchanging greetings with some Ministers of State at the event in Accra

A performer exhibits his dexterity in a cultural display

A re-enactment of political activities of the Aborigines Rights Protection Society and the UGCC