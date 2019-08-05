Maiden Founders’ Day marked

President Nana Akufo-Addo has addressed the maiden Founders’ Day celebration and the luncheon in honour of Senior Citizens of the country in Accra with a call on Ghanaians to “reject the trivialisation of our past and do right by our history”.
The Actors Guild enacted the two events in a play that traced the work of the Aborigines Rights Protection Society and the United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC) at the forecourt of the Accra International Conference Centre before a gathering of senior citizens including the President and spouse, the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and spouse and former President Jerry Rawlings and wife.
With a background depicting a house in Saltpond and the colonial master’s office in the United Kingdom, the actors and actresses mimicked the voices of the various nationalists who spearheaded the independence struggle including George Paa Grant, Mr Edward Akufo-Addo, Kwame Nkrumah and others.
