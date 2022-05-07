Memphis celebrates Asantehene on 72nd birthday, Gold Coin presented to city 

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has celebrated his 72nd birthday in Memphis in the United States.
Otumfuo Osei Tutu who is in the United States attending the Memphis in May International Festival, which is dedicated to "Saluting the Republic of Ghana", was hosted to two birthday events on Friday, May 6, 2022.
Peabody Hotel
In the afternoon, a reception was held at the Peabody Hotel where at least 200 people gathered to wish him a happy birthday.
Among the guests were Ghana's Ambassador to the United States, Hajia Alima Mahama; the immediate past United States Ambassador to Ghana, Stephanie S. Sullivan; business leaders from Ghana and the United States, and members of the Ghanaian community in the United States.
Wearing a cloth and accompanied by some traditional rulers from Asanteman, including the Juabenhene, Nana Otuo Siriboe II, and the Omanhene of Kenyasi Number One in the Ahafo Region, Nana Osei Kofi Abiri, the Asantehene's entry was met with rapturous applause from the gathering.
The King cut a birthday cake.
Dinner
Later in the evening, a glittering dinner took place at the magnificent Renasant Convention Centre where the Asantehene was celebrated on his birthday.
The event dubbed, Black Star Black Tie Gala, featured performances from the Ghana Dance Company, musician Okyeame Kwame, the Memphis African Jazz Ensemble, and American singer, Wendy Moten.
There were speeches by Ambassador Hajia Alima Mahama; the President and CEO of Memphis in May International Festival, James L. Holt, and the Chairman of the 2022 Memphis in May International Festival, Charles Ewing.
Otumfuo Commemorative Gold Coin
The ceremony was crowned with a special presentation of the Otumfuo Commemorative Gold Coin to the city of Memphis.
The Juabenhene who is also the Chairman of the Council of State, presented the 24 carat gold coin to the Chairman of the 2022 Memphis in May International Festival, Charles Ewing.
Nana Otuo Siriboe was joined in the presentation by Alex Dadey, Executive Chairman of the KGL Group and Board Chairman of Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC), and Richard Adjei Mensah Ofori Atta, the Executive Chairman of the E ON 3, an Accra-based business solutions provider which was given the authorisation by the Bank of Ghana to mint the Otumfuo Commemorative Gold Coin to celebrate the Asantehene for his outstanding contribution to peace and national development.