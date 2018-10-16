Kweku Baako slaps Ken Agyapong with Gh₵25m defamation suit

The Editor-in-chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr has sued the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, for defamation.

Kweku Baako is seeking reliefs including general damages in the sum of GH₵25million against Mr Agyapong.

In his statement of claim, Kweku Baako states that, on July 18, 2018 and on several occasions thereafter, Mr Agyapong published several statements against him on Oman FM, Net 2 TV, Adom FM and Asempa FM which are defamatory.

According to him, on certain occasions when the hosts of the programmes on which he made those defamatory comments against him asked him to retract or provide facts to back the claims he [Agyapong] made failed to do so.

According to Kweku Baako, Mr Agyapong’s assertions have affected his image and reputation in the eyes of “right-thinking” members of the society.


He is, therefore, asking the court to order Mr Agyapong to retract his comments and render an unqualified apology to him.

He is also asking the court to place a perpetual injunction restraining Mr Agyapong, his agents, assigns and servants from further publishing any defamatory words against him.

Kweku Baako filed the suit at the Accra High Court on Tuesday October 16, 2018.

Meanwhile, ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, a mentee of Kweku Baako has also sued Mr Agyapong for defamation and is asking the court to award general damages of GH₵25million against Mr Agyapong.

