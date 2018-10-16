Kweku Baako slaps Ken Agyapong with Gh₵25m defamation suit

The Editor-in-chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr has sued the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, for defamation
.
In his statement of claim, Kweku Baako states
According to him, on certain occasions when the hosts of the programmes on which he made those defamatory comments against him asked him to retract or provide facts to back the claims he [Agyapong] made failed to do so.
According to Kweku Baako,
He is, therefore, asking the court to order
He is also asking the court to place a perpetual injunction restraining
Kweku Baako filed the suit at the Accra High Court on
Read also: Court throws out Ken Agyapong's application against Anas
Meanwhile, ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, a mentee of Kweku Baako has also sued
Related: Anas sues Kennedy Agyapong; he is demanding GH¢25million