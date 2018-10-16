I am unaware of green light for ‘Opuni’s fertiliser’ - Witness

A prosecution witness has told the Accra High Court that he was unaware of any scientific report recommending the use of the
fertiliser which is at the centre of the alleged GH¢271.3 million fertiliser scandal for which a former Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), Dr Stephen Kwabena Opuni, and a businessman, Seidu Agongo, are standing trial .
The witness made the statement after counsel for Agongo, Mr Benson Nutsupkui, asked him if he had come across any re-evaluation report from the CTCM on the Lithovit Foliar Fertiliser (LFF), the subject matter of the trial which is said to have been distributed by Agongo's company,
Counsel asked the question last Monday when he cross-examined
He had sought to establish a case during the cross-examination that the LFF was one of the products CRIG tested, recommended for use and later re-evaluated for further use.
Below are excerpts of the cross-examination
Nutsukpui: Have you ever come across the CTCM report in August 2016?
Amoah: Not to the best of my knowledge
Nutsukpui: That report was submitted to COCOBOD per a CRIG letter dated August 31,
Amoah: I don't remember seeing that report.
The cross-examination will continue on October 22,
Controversy over
According to him, as a result, CRIG reduced the testing period for LFF, which was to be used on matured cocoa, from two years to six months.
He added that even after CRIG had reduced the testing period for the LFF, which he said was in powdery form, COCOBOD, under
In March 2018, the Attorney -General charged Opuni and Agongo with 27 counts for engaging in illegalities that caused financial loss of GH¢271.3 million to the state and led to the distribution of substandard
According to the A-G,
Agongo is also alleged to have used fraudulent means to sell substandard
The two accused persons have denied any wrongdoing and have pleaded not guilty to all the 27 charges.
They are currently on bail in the sum of GH¢300,000 each.
