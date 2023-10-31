John Dumelo walks bare footed backwards to PRESEC after losing bet

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Oct - 31 - 2023 , 19:24

Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo, walked bare footed and backwards to the campus of the Legon based Presbyterian Boys Senior High, (PRESEC) in Accra after losing a bet.

The actor had put up a bet that he was going to walk bare footed and backwards to the Presec campus at Legon, should Presec beats his [Dumelo] alma mater, Achimota School in the 2023 National Science & Maths Quiz (NSMQ) grand finale.

When PRESEC qualified for the NSMQ2023 grand finale against Achimota School and Opoku Ware School, the actor, who went to Achimota School believed that his school would win the contest.

He, therefore, threw a challenge that should PRESEC win the contest, he would walk bare footed and backwards to the school.

However, when the grand finale was held on Monday, October 30, 2023, PRESEC humiliated both Achimota School and Opoku Ware School to win the coveted trophy for the eight time.

Having lost the challenge, John Dumelo decided to honour his promise in the bet by walking bare footed and backwards to Presec.

