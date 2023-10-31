NMC clamps down on money doublers, ritualists, charlatans on airwaves

Graphic.com.gh Oct - 31 - 2023 , 20:21

In a decisive move to sanitise Ghana's media landscape, the National Media Commission (NMC) and the National Communication Authority (NCA) have taken robust measures to crack down on money doublers, ritualists and charlatans infiltrating Ghana's airwaves.

The initiative, which is part of a comprehensive effort to sanitise broadcasting content in Ghana, was announced on Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

NMC clamps down on Money Doublers, Charlatanic adverts, Promotion of ritual murders, and other offensive media content.@NCAGhana pic.twitter.com/4YG7EXPr9m — DailyGraphic GraphicOnline (@Graphicgh) October 31, 2023

At the heart of the initiative is the establishment of the Broadcasting Monitoring Center, a specialized center tasked with regulating offensive media content.

A toll-free number, 0800-419-666 has been activated, enabling vigilant media consumers to report egregious media content promptly.