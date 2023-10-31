NMC clamps down on money doublers, ritualists, charlatans on airwaves

NMC clamps down on money doublers, ritualists, charlatans on airwaves

Graphic.com.gh

In a decisive move to sanitise Ghana's media landscape, the National Media Commission (NMC) and the National Communication Authority (NCA) have taken robust measures to crack down on money doublers, ritualists and charlatans infiltrating Ghana's airwaves. 

The initiative, which is part of a comprehensive effort to sanitise broadcasting content in Ghana, was announced on Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

At the heart of the initiative is the establishment of the Broadcasting Monitoring Center, a specialized center tasked with regulating offensive media content. 

A toll-free number, 0800-419-666 has been activated, enabling vigilant media consumers to report egregious media content promptly.  

News & Information you can trust.

Graphic Online, the digital news and media division of Graphic Communications Group Ltd, is Ghana’s largest, most credible, and oldest news provider, reaching millions of readers worldwide every day. GraphicOnline provides political,  business, entertainment, financial, national, and international news to audiences via desktop terminals and mobile apps.

Connect With Us : 0242202447 | 0551484843 | 0266361755 | 059 199 7513 |