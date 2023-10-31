Court gives Asamoah Gyan's ex-wife UK, Spintex houses, Gas station, 2 cars in property settlement after marriage annulment

Graphic.com.gh Oct - 31 - 2023 , 20:35

After a successful conduct of the DNA, the results revealed that all the kids were the biological children of Asamoah Gyan.



The Accra High Court has settled the legal tussle between former Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan and his ex-wife, Gifty Gyan in relation to properties. The marriage has been annulled after Asamoah Gyan petitioned the court to annul the marriage.



Gifty Gyan is now entitled to a house in the United Kingdom, a 4-bedroom house at Spintex in Accra, a gas station and two vehicles.

The court, presided over by Hafisata Ameleboba JA, held that Gifty was entitled to a share in Asamoah Gyan’s property based on her substantial contribution.

The court held that since Gifty has contributed in kind to the acquisition of the properties, by being the one who solely catered for the children and lived with the children whilst the Petitioner [Asamoah Gyan] plied his trade, she was entitled to a share and therefore granted her; a UK property, a gas station at prampram, a 4-bedroom house at Spintex already purchased for her before the marriage in 2013 and two cars.

Maintenance fee

Additionally, the court, granted a maintenance fee of GH¢25,000 a month to be paid to Gifty but declined the relief as to the payment of alimony.

The Ghanaian football legend filed for divorce at the High Court and denied fathering their three children, demanding a DNA test.

Asamoah Gyan is the father of his wife’s three children

In its judgment, the court held per the evidence that a paper marriage in 2002 by Gifty at the time when she was 17 years old was not a ground for declaring a marriage void but held the same marriage to be valid and still subsisting.

Consequently, a decree of nullity was issued, annulling the marriage between Asamoah Gyan and Gifty Gyan, celebrated in 2013.

The court also held that the uncontroverted evidence on record shows that the parties have been in an amorous relationship since 2003 and had two children prior to their decision to formalize their union through ordinance marriage.

