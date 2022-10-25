'It is not true' - UAE official in Ghana debunks visa ban report (VIDEO)

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has not banned Ghanaians from entering the UAE, an official has explained.
He said no official in Dubai or no official source has been quoted in the media reports doing the rounds.
"Has there been any official source of this information, has there been any official source to this information from any official source in Dubai," he questioned and added that "this [ban] has not happened in the past, and it is not happening right now.
He said the only time there was a disruption of flights between Ghana and Dubai, that was during the COVID time and Ghanaians could still apply for visas, and visas were still being approved but there were no flights.
"If anyone does get a rejected visa, that is an individual, what has that individual done. That, we leave it to the Immigration officials and security authorities to do so."
"If I came to Ghana and I applied for my visa and my visa got approved, it is because the Ghanaian community allowed me to come, if I didn't respect the country and they rejected my visa, they have the right to do so.
"We welcome all Ghanaians all the time," he added.
Media report
Some media reports had suggested earlier this week that the authorities in the UAE had announced a visa ban against Ghanaians and some other African nationals seeking to visit Dubai with immediate effect.
The reports named the other countries as Uganda, Sierra Leone, Sudan, Cameroon, Nigeria, Liberia, Burundi, the Republic of Guinea, Gambia, Togo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Senegal, Benin, Ivory Coast, Congo, Rwanda, Burkina Faso, Guinea Bissau, Comoros, and the Dominican Republic.
The BBC Pidgin website for instance report that the countries that have been banned were 19,
But clarifying, the UAE official said it was "not true."