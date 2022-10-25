Adansi North NDC elections: Four convicted for disrupting polls

The four people arraigned for disrupting last Sunday's electoral process of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at Fomena during the election of new officers for the Adansi North have been convicted and fined an amount of GH¢6000 each or serve a 3-month sentence in default.
A Bekwai Circuit Court handed them the sentence.
They are Kingford Anku, Adjei Evans, Francis Amoah and Akwesi Aquah.
They were arraigned Tuesday after they were arrested last Sunday [October 23, 2022] for disrupting the electoral process at Fomena.
The four were said to have destroyed chairs and other properties belonging to the Nana Abu Bonsra Primary School where the election was held.
The incident happened at the time the ballots were being counted.