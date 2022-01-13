Implement Asamang-Tamfoe community mining plan — Youth group

A youth group at Asamang-Tamfoe, near Anyinam in the Atiwa East District, has appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to introduce a community mining programme in the area.
That, according to them, would enable the youth in the area to get jobs and desist from deviant practices.
Last year, another group in the town kicked against any form of mining in the community and its surroundings.
Addressing a press conference at Asamang-Tamfoe in the Eastern Region last Tuesday, the Organiser of the group, Mr Kwadwo Nti, said there should be a mining committee to properly plan and implement a master plan for the programme.
Placards inscriptions
At the event, many of the youth carried placards with inscriptions: "Asamang-Tamfoe people are ready for community mining,’ ‘The youth need jobs,’ ‘Mr Kwabena Adade leave Asamang-Tamfoe people alone,’ ‘Mr Abu Jinapor we are ready to do community mining,’ ‘Our gold, our hope,’ ‘Comm