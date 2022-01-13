Emirates resumes flights to Ghana

Emirates Airlines has announced the resumption of flights to five destinations, including Ghana.
The airline in a statement said all passengers arriving from Ghana Guinea, Cote d'Ivoire, Uganda) and Angola must present a valid negative COVID-19 PCR test certificate with a QR code for a test conducted at an approved facility, within the stipulated time frame prior to the flight departure.
The statement added that the test validity is calculated from the time the sample was collected.
Covid-19 protocols for passengers arriving and transiting Dubai:
- Passengers travelling to Dubai from Guinea (CKY), Uganda (EBB) or Ghana (ACC) require a negative PCR test result with a QR code conducted within 48 hours of departure, a 06 hours Rapid PCR with a QR code, and a PCR test on arrival in DXB.
- Passengers travelling from or via Senegal (DSS) require a negative PCR test result with a QR code conducted within 72 hours prior to departure, and a PCR test on arrival in DXB.
- Passengers travelling to Dubai from Angola (LAD) and Cote d’Ivoire (ABJ) require a negative PCR test result with a QR code conducted within 72 hours of departure, and a PCR test on arrival in DXB.
- Passengers who are required to take a COVID‑19 PCR test on arrival must remain in self-quarantine until they receive the test result.
- Passengers transiting in Dubai from Guinea (CKY), Uganda (EBB), Ghana (ACC) and Cote d’Ivoire (ABJ) are only required to follow the travel requirements of their final destination
- Passengers transiting in Dubai from Angola (LAD) are required to have a negative PCR test result with a QR code conducted within 72 hours of departure and meet the travel requirements of their final destination.
- Passengers transiting in Dubai from Guinea via Senegal (CKY via DSS) are required to follow the travel requirements of their final destination.
- UAE Nationals and children under the age of 12 are exempt from these requirements.
Suspension
The resumption of flights comes a fortnight after Emirates suspended indefinitely the entry of travellers from 10 African countries including Ghana.
The airline said passengers on direct and transit flights from Ghana, Angola, Guinea, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Cote d'Ivoire, Ethiopia, Zambia and Zimbabwe will not be permitted to travel to Dubai from December 28, 2021.
That suspension was aimed at limiting the spread of Covid-19, particularly in light of the emergence of the Omicron variant.
This resulted in the Ranking Member of the Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa urging President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to boycott the next Dubai Expo in protest of the decision of Emirates.
More to follow...