Many reported dead in accident at Ekumfi, near Mankessim

Reports reaching Graphic Online indicates that about seven persons have been killed in an accident that occurred Thursday evening [January 13, 2022] between Ekumfi Bogyano and Ekumfi Ekotsi near Mankessim in the Central region.
According to an eye witness account, the accident involved a commercial Sprinter Benz bus, which was heading from Mankessim to Accra but burst a tyre and somersaulted many times, leading to the deaths of some of the occupants.
Many others are said to have sustained varied degrees of injuries.
Graphic Online is yet to independently confirm the accident, however, informants say the police have arrived at the accident scene to control the situation.
The accident vehicle is said to have also run over a coconut seller, killing him on the spot.
This is news just breaking. We expect updates soon.