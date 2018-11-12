Holy Family Catholic Church embarks on health and evangelism walk

The Holy Family Catholic Church at Mataheko in Accra last Saturday embarked on a health and evangelism walk as part of activities to mark its 70th year anniversary.
The church, established in 1948 is celebrating its 70th anniversary on the theme: "Harnessing the gains of 70 years' evangelization for future development."
The walk started from the church's premises at Mataheko through Zongo Junction, Lartebiokwashie, Sukura, Flamingo Light and back to the church's premises, where the participants were taken through various fitness exercises and also given some health tits-bits.
During the walk, the participants carried placards bearing inscriptions such as: "Jesus, the King of Kings", "Cleanliness is next to godliness", "Wash your hands with soap and water", "Jesus saves", "Jesus makes all things possible", "Jesus reigns", and "Jesus stands at your door and knock".
Speaking in an interview, the Parish Priest of the church, Rev. Fr Delase Kojo Parku, urged Christians to show love in their lives.
He said "Love is the bottom line" in Christianity and added that if people love God and their neighbours, they would do the right things all the time.
He said due to the absence of love among some Christians, they engage in all kinds of behaviours which do not glorify God.
"Love the environment. If we love our environment, if we love our neighbour, if we love God, there are so many things we will not do and our world will be a better place to live in," Rev. Fr Parku advised.
He further admonished Christians live their lives according to the principles in the Bible, saying "The Christian should live out his or her faith because the world of God talks about love."
Rev.Fr Parku also urged the church and its members to be conscious about their environment, pointing out that "if you think about filth in our communities, where does it come from? We the individuals generate it... if we are conscious of the environment, we would not do things that affect the environment negatively."
Touching on the church's feat, he said the church since its establishment has contributed to the development of the community and its environs, stressing that the church currently operates four schools in the community with over 2,000 students population.
He, however, disagreed with people who shared the view that the activities of religion, particularly Christianity has contributed to the underdevelopment of the country and the continent as a whole.
Rev. Fr. Parku said the churches' contribution to the development of the country and the continent in general cannot be underestimated, particularly in the areas of education, health, and spiritual and moral development.
He has, therefore, implored the members of the Holy Family church to continue to contribute to the development of the church and the country as a whole.