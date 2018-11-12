When Okyenhene met Prince Charles

The Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, had a private meeting with His Royal Highness (HRH), Prince Charles, The Prince of Wales, at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra.
The Okyenhene and The Prince of Wales share a common passion for environmental preservation and sustainable agriculture.
Appointment
Osagyefuo Ofori Panin was appointed by The Prince of Wales as a member of the Advisory Council of the HRH Prince of Wales Rainforest Project, UK.
The two had previously met privately on a couple of occasions at the St James’s Court in London, UK.
Discussions
Their discussions centred on a wide range of issues, including the role the traditional leader could play in deepening the ambit of the Prince’s Trust in Ghana, environmental and bio-diversity preservation and interventions to secure the environment and sustainable agriculture to generate revenue, create employment and skill empowerment for the youth.
They also discussed the importance of vocational and technical training in national development and the importance of decentralisation of governance for effective development.
Invitation to Osagyefuo
The Prince of Wales extended an invitation to Osagyefuo to pay him a courtesy call on his next visit to the UK.
The Prince of Wales arrived in Accra on November 2, 2018 for a five-day visit to Ghana.
He was accompanied by his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.