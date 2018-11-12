Armistice Day Macron urges world leaders to reject nationalism

French President Emmanuel Macron has urged world leaders marking the centenary of the World War One Armistice to reject nationalism. Addressing leaders in Paris — including US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin — he described it as a "betrayal of patriotism".
"By saying 'our interests first and never mind the others' you stamp out the most precious thing a nation has - its moral values," he said.
Events were taking place worldwide, the BBC has reported.
Some 9.7 million soldiers and 10 million civilians died in World War One from 1914 to 1918.
In a speech lasting nearly 20 minutes, the French leader called on fellow leaders to "fight for peace".
"Ruining this hope with a fascination for withdrawal, violence or domination would be a mistake for which future generations would rightly find us responsible," he said.
The service ended with the bugle call that was played at 11:00 on November 11,
Last Saturday,