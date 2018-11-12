Adentan footbridge protestors end peaceful march

BY: Graphic Online

Scores of residents at Adentan and Madina on Monday morning hit the streets to protest the delayed completion of footbridges on the Madina-Adentan highway.

The protest march ended peacefully.

