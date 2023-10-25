1,000 people to benefit from financial literacy training

Justice Agbenorsi Oct - 25 - 2023 , 09:09

More than 1,000 young people, women and small-scale business owners are expected to benefit from a training programme to equip them with essential financial knowledge and skills.

The beneficiaries will be equipped with knowledge in money management skills, social media marketing, savings and budgeting, among others.

Dubbed “FinGreen”, the free and comprehensive Financial Literacy Programme is an initiative of QNET, a direct selling e-commerce business.

The first phase of the initiative, which will be implemented in the Greater Accra, Eastern, Central, Volta and Ashanti regions, forms part of QNET's commitment to empowering individuals and communities worldwide.

The programme, which is being implemented in partnership with J. A. Abrahams & Co, will run from October to December 2023.

It is being implemented in line with the Sustainable Development Goals that focus on achieving financial inclusion.

Growth

The Regional General Manager of QNET for Sub-Saharan Africa, Biram Fall, explained that many individuals lacked basic understanding of financial matters such as the impact of inflation on their earnings, savings and the awareness and utilisation of financial products.

As a business dedicated to nurturing micro-entrepreneurs, he said QNET recognised that a brighter future needed to begin with education and inclusion, adding, “Financial literacy is a cornerstone of a strong and resilient economy”.

The initiative, he said, had been designed to help the beneficiaries achieve economic and financial growth.

“Through FinGreen, we strive to enhance financial inclusion by enabling individuals acquire the skills, habits and attitudes necessary to make informed financial decisions, both online and offline,” he added.

Partnership

A Managing Partner at J. A. Abrahams & Co, Paul Kumi, said the initiative aligned with the firm’s corporate social philosophy of giving back to society.

“We are committed to empowering individuals and businesses to become better financial and economic versions of themselves.

Our collaboration with QNET is timely, as there is a substantial base of individuals and businesses in Ghana in need of the education and financial training FinGreen offers," he said.

Decisions

The Chief Communications Officer of the QI Group, the parent entity of QNET, Ramya Chandrasekaran, said the company designed the initiative to help individuals approach major life decisions with confidence, minimising the chances of being caught off guard by unforeseen outcomes.

“Whether it's buying a home, getting married, starting a family, launching a business or preparing for retirement, financial literacy is a fundamental life skill that provides greater financial stability and security,” she said.