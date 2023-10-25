Republic Bank donates equipment to Wassa Dunkwa Govt Hospital

Daily Graphic Oct - 25 - 2023 , 09:21

Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC has donated essential hospital equipment to the Wassa Dunkwa Government Hospital in the Amenfi West District in the Western North Region.

The donation forms part of the bank’s broader effort to support healthcare institutions in Ghana.

It is also to promote accessible, high quality health delivery for all, which is consistent with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 3 (SDG-3), Good Health and Well-Being and in alignment with the bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Items

The items donated included pulse oximeters, digital BP apparatus, weighing scales for infants, nebulizers, cots, screens and signboards, among others.

Support for community

Presenting the items on behalf of the bank, the Northern Sector Manager of Republic Bank PLC, Fred Mensah Anyamesem, indicated that Republic Bank believed corporate citizenship went beyond financial services, and that it encompassed actively participating in and supporting the well-being of the people.

“Our donation is a testament to our unwavering commitment to this belief and we trust that these items will enhance the hospital’s capacity to serve patients and further the hospital’s mission of delivering healthcare services with excellence,” Mr Anyamesem said.

He further mentioned that Republic Bank was deeply committed to the betterment of the communities it served under its CSR arm, the ‘Power to Make a Difference (PMAD)’ and would continue to stand with local healthcare heroes and the patients they cared for.

Receiving the items on behalf of the hospital, the Municipal Director of Health, Daniel Tetteh Agudey, expressed the hospital’s appreciation to the bank for the kind gesture.

He described the items as crucial in effective healthcare delivery and gave an assurance that they would be well maintained and put to good use.

He said with the Wassa Dunkwa Government Hospital playing a pivotal role in providing health care to the people in the Amenfi District and beyond, the equipment would help bolster the hospital’s capabilities in delivering the highest quality care to patients.