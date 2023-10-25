Remove COVID-19, Special Import Levies from 2024 Budget – GUTA

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Oct - 25 - 2023 , 10:27

The President of Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), Dr. Joseph Obeng has urged the government to remove the COVID-19 Levy and the Special Import Levy from the 2024 budget.

The COVID-19 Health Recovery Levy was introduced by the government in 2021 as a stand-alone levy applied to the gross value of taxable supplies of goods and services provided under the Standard Rate and VAT Flat Rate Schemes.

However, after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared an end to COVID-19 as a public health emergency, calls have been made to the government to stop the one per cent tax.

According to Dr Obeng when the cost of doing business is low, productivity will increase and the government will be able to collect more of its desired revenue.

“We are talking about the 1% COVID-19 levy to be removed. We also talk about the special import levy of 2% that has been imposed on us since the previous administration, we also are talking about the VAT, the complex nature of VAT,” he said.

His call comes ahead of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta’s presentation of the 2024 budget to Parliament in November.

GUTA called on the minister to remove the COVID-19 Levy and the special import levy.