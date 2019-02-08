New chairperson for Akyem Abuakwa Presbytery inducted

The Akyem Abuakwa Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG) has inducted Reverend Dr Seth Kissi into office as its new chairperson.
A church service held to commemorate the event took place last Sunday at the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Ebenezer Congregation, at Kyebi.
The service was officiated by the Moderator of the General Assembly of the PCG, the Rt Rev. Prof. Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante.
The new Akyem Abuakwa Presbytery Chairperson succeeds Rev. Ansa Peasah, whose tenure ended on August 31, 2018.
Preaching the sermon on the occasion, Rev. Prof. Mante urged the new chairperson to endeavour always to rally members round in the performance of his duties.
He reminded Rev. Dr Kissi of God’s calling to serve the church at this time of his ministerial career and urged him to work hard to see to the spiritual, administrative and material needs of the presbytery.
Rev. Prof. Mante also urged the Akyem Abuakwa Presbytery to support the new chairperson to enable him to deliver what is best for them.
In his address, Rev. Dr Kissi said he had accepted the onerous duty placed on him as the chairperson in all humility and added that he was thankful to God and to his predecessors.
The new chairperson said he would be counting on the support and cooperation of all constituents of the Akyem Abuakwa Presbytery and pledged to deliver as was expected of him.
He said he would strive to empower the many Presbyterian congregations in districts that had daunting challenges and make them self-sustaining to speed up the growth of the church.
He added that he would work hard and operate an open-door policy.
Rev. Dr Kissi is a Theologian Scholar from the University of Pretoria in South Africa, where he obtained a Doctor of Philosophy degree (PhD).
He also holds a Master of Theology (MTh) and a Bachelor of Divinity and Diploma in Ministry, all from the Trinity Theological Seminary (TTS) Legon; Diploma of Theology, External, University of Ghana, Legon, and a Teacher's Certificate "A" from Mount Mary Training College, Somanya.