Electoral Commission salutes women

The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has joined the rest of the world to celebrate and congratulate women for their contributions to the development of the country.
In a statement signed by the Chairperson of the Commission, Mrs Jean Mensa, the EC acknowledged the numerous contributions women had made to the democratisation and development of the country, saying: “We applaud and celebrate them on this special occasion.”
“As Ghana's election management body, we are fully committed to supporting equal rights of both men and women in our electoral process.
The EC pledges to support women to stand as equal partners and empower them to contribute their quota to the building of a humane society in Ghana.
“We charge Ghanaian women to rise up and break the glass ceilings by making a difference in our society through creative and impactful innovations, “ it said.
The EC further congratulated the First and Second ladies of Ghana, female Members of Parliament (MPs) and ministers of State, women in the Clergy, women in Public Service, female entrepreneurs and business leaders, market women, women in activism and civil society, queen mothers, homemakers, and all the women who had contributed to make Ghana great and strong.
The EC also recognised the contributions of all the men who had and continued to champion the cause of women across the country.
However, the commission charged young women and girls to take up the mantle and rise to the occasion to engage in exploits.
“Let's keep the torch burning. Happy International Women's Day,” the EC said.