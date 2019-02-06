WR Police caution public on false kidnap alarms

The Western Regional Police Command have urged members of the public to exercise restraint and not spread false alarm about kidnapping on suspicion.
The Regional Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), Mr Redeemer Vincent Dedjoe, who made the call, said the command had deployed more personnel to patrol hotspots to check any suspicious developments and assist people with security challenges.
He gave the advice in an interview with the Daily Graphic following anxiety that had gripped residents in the Western Region, particularly Sekondi-Takoradi, from where about three females are suspected to have been kidnapped.
DCOP Dedjoe said the panic actions and false alarms were not the best and that it was to ensure the safety of the public that the command had put in measures to prevent any more persons from going missing.
The Ghana Police Service, he said, took every complaint from the public seriously, therefore, people should channel their suspicions to the police. “Every suspicion and rumour should be reported to the nearest police station,” he advised.
“We have intensified patrols and if anybody suspects or sees some strangers in their community, they should make a report to the police. We have the city well covered and the nearest patrol team will be deployed immediately,” he promised.
He also advised that should any suspect be apprehended, that person must be immediately handed over to the police, as required by law.
The police commander also cautioned the media, whom he described as ‘development partners’ to work together with the police and not rush to be the first to report the news.
City tour
When the Daily Graphic team visited some areas of Sekondi/Takoradi, there were police patrol presence.
There were more rigorous checks at police check points at Apremdo and Inchaban, which serve as the entry and exit points to the metropolis.
Again, there are night snap checks in the metropolis and joint military police patrols have intensified.
On the Takoradi-Cape Coast highway, Police officers from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) and highway patrol teams have also intensified their activities and are urging members of the public to cooperate with them.