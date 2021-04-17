Strictly adhere to COVID-19 protocols - Vice-President urges Muslims

The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has reminded Muslims of the need to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols as they observe the holy month of Ramadan (Fasting).
In a message posted on his Facebook wall, Dr Bawumia urged Muslims to be "mindful of the presence of the COVID-19 disease and continue to observe the safety protocols, especially in our various mosques.
"May the Almighty Allah accept our devotions and grant us and our nation the blessings of Ramadan.”
The Vice-President, who is also a Muslim, rallied his fellow Muslims to also pray for the prosperity of the country and loved ones in the holy month.
Message
Dr Bawumia’s message read: "On the occasion of the commencement of Ramadan, Hajia Samira and I, extend our warm wishes to Muslims in the country and around the world, as we observe the month-long fast.
"The sacred month of Ramadan offers a unique opportunity to renew our faith in Almighty Allah, and also show love and kindness to all, regardless of their religious affiliation, to reinforce the importance of peaceful coexistence as a people."
Furthermore, the statement called on Muslims to pray for continuous peace in the country.
"Use this period of devotion and purity to pray for the continuous peace and prosperity of our country and the well being of loved ones," it added.
Ramadan fast
Muslims throughout the world last Wednesday begun the annual Ramadan fast, one of the five pillars of Islam.
The remaining four are the Shahadah (declaration of faith), Salat (prayer), Zakat (charity) and pilgrimage to Mecca (Hajj).
During the fasting period, people often gather in the Mosque for congregation and special prayers.