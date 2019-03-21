Shock! Two ladies murdered in Kumasi

Residents of Abrepo within the Kumasi metropolis were early Thursday morning thrown into a state of shock when they woke up to the bodies of two middle-aged women dumped near a stream in the community
The bodies were stripped almost naked.
One of the residents, Rev Stephen Osei Owusu, who spoke to Graphic Online said around
He said the students were the first to appear on the scene and following their shouts, he went there to ascertain the fact.
According to him, when he got there he saw the body of a fair [light skin] lady lying supine with her trousers almost pulled down exposing her private part with blood oozing from her mouth.
Rev Osei Owusu said he called for ambulance and police but neither of them came on time.
The second body was found in a kneeling position with the chest and face down to the floor with no underwear.
According to him, the bodies are not known faces in the community and believed they might have been killed elsewhere and dumped there.
The bodies have since been carried away by the police and deposited at the morgue.