Two-year-old boy found dead at Abesim

A two-year-old boy, Henry Ansah Gyabaah, popularly known as Kobby, who had been reported missing was Thursday found dead and lying in a stream at the outskirts of Abesim near Sunyani in the Bono Region
.
The mother and the grandmother of the deceased, Madam Gifty Enyonam and Madam Akua Ataa who collapsed upon hearing the incident are currently receiving treatment at the Sunyani Regional Hospital.
The little boy was said to have disappeared from the house at about
When Graphic Online visited the house of the deceased, a family member said the mother and the grandmother of the deceased were still at the Sunyani Regional Hospital.
She said the little boy was always with the grandmother after school and could not understand how he got into the hands of the suspected criminals.
When the Graphic Online contacted the Brong-Ahafo Regional Police Relations Officer, Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong, he confirmed the incident.
He added that the body had been deposited at Sunyani Regional Hospital for preservation and autopsy.
