fbpx

Labourer remanded for sodomising 11-year-old boy

BY: Darkoa Portia Nana

A 21-year-old labourer has been remanded by an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly sodomising an 11-year-old boy at Nungua Maami, a suburb of Accra.

Paul Oko pleaded not guilty to the charge of defilement when he appeared in court on Thursday March 21, 2019.

The court presided over by Mrs. Rita Abrokwah Doko adjourned the case to April 4, 2019.

Prosecution’s case

The facts as presented by the police prosecutor, J.B. Asante were that, the victim on March 16, 2019 around 7pm met Paul Oko whilst on his way home from a game centre.

Oko reportedly sent him to go buy sachet water for him, and when he returned with the water, Oko lured him into his room and forcibly had anal sex with him, the prosecution said.

Ghana News Headlines

For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page

Oko was said to have sternly warned the boy never to disclose the incident to anyone else he will not be brilliant in school, the prosecutor said.

He said the victim upon keeping the incident to himself a few days started feeling severe pains in the waist and the anus, and therefore told his mother about the pains but lied to her that he fell from a tree.

The mother after examining him and seeing that the anus had swelled, interrogated him further and the victim confessed and mentioned Oko as the culprit.

The prosecution said the mother then lodged a complaint at the Nungua police Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) and took the victim to the hospital for treatment.

Paul Oko was arrested and charged with the offence accordingly.