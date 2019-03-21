Labourer remanded for sodomising 11-year-old boy

A 21-year-old labourer has been remanded by an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly sodomising an 11-year-old boy at Nungua
Maami, a suburb of Accra .
The court presided over by
Prosecution’s case
The facts as presented by the police prosecutor, J.B. Asante were
Oko reportedly sent him to go buy sachet water for him, and when he returned with the water, Oko lured him into his room and forcibly had anal sex with him, the prosecution said.
Oko was said to have sternly warned the boy never to disclose the incident to anyone else he will not be brilliant in school, the prosecutor said.
He said the victim upon keeping the incident to himself a few days started feeling severe pains in the waist and the anus, and therefore told his mother about the pains but lied to her that he fell from a tree.
The mother after examining him and seeing that the anus had swelled, interrogated him further and the victim confessed and mentioned Oko as the culprit.
The prosecution said the mother then lodged a complaint at the Nungua police Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) and took the victim to the hospital for treatment.
Paul Oko was arrested and charged with the offence accordingly.