Construction works on new classroom block for Kwasi Nyarko JHS progressing

Construction works on a new classroom block for the Kwasi Nyarko L/A Junior High School in the Upper West Akim District of the Eastern Region is progressing steadily
.
The new block which is expected to be completed in April 2019 is to be furnished with facilities that the old classroom block lacked.
The building is currently at the roofing level and has a staff common room, toilet facilities, library and an Information Communication Technology (ICT) Centre.
When Graphic Online visited the school after the rainstorm last year, it found that the walls of the old classroom block had developed deep cracks.
That compelled the headteacher at the time, Mr Eric Tetteh to organise classes under trees.
The beams supporting the roof of the classroom block were hanging loosely and dangerously in the classrooms and the walls around the Form Three classroom had all collapsed.
Apart from that, the school lacked a toilet facility and a staff common room. A temporary structure made with palm fronds was what was being used as a staff common room.
During a recent visit to the school, the contractor for the project, Mr Isaac Kwame Yeboah said the classroom block would be completed in April 2019 to enable the students
He said he was pre-financing the project and the total cost would be about GH¢38,000.
The Acting headmistress of the school, Ms Rosemond Ofosu Appiah commended the contractor for working fast to be able to complete the building so that the students could move in before June when they would write the BECE.
Interviews
In an interview with Ms Joyce Tetteh, a student of the school, she said studying under trees was very uncomfortable because they were under the mercy of the sun and rain all the time and the school has had to close on a number of occasions because of the rain and the scorching sun.
“Sometimes as soon as it threatens to rain the headmaster sends us home so we are not caught up in the rain”, she added.
Master Paul