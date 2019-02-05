Ken Agyepong must stop speaking ill of our murdered son — Suale’s Family

The family of the murdered investigative journalist with Tiger Eye PI, Divela Hussein Ahmed Suale, has asked the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Mr Kennedy Agyapong, to stop speaking ill of the deceased.
According to the family, Mr Agyapong’s recent actions and utterances on Suale’s death were provoking many family members and the public to respond to him in equal manner.
Useful links Ghana Politics | Ghana Celebrity News | News in Ghana
The family described Mr Agyapong’s decision to place a GH¢100,000 bounty on Suale’s killers as not only deceptive but also a ploy to divert the attention of the public and change the face of ongoing investigations by the security agencies.
Press briefing
At a press conference to address some assertions reported in the media on Suale’s death in Accra yesterday, a spokesperson for the family, Mr Mustapha Iddrisu, said they were offended by Mr Agyapong’s decision to offer a bounty on their son’s killers.
Ghana News Headlines
For today's Ghana news, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news headlines.
“It is an insult to the conscience of the family that a man who called for harm to be visited on our son will turn around a few months down the line, after that call for harm had been overly subscribed, to say he is placing a bounty on the head of those who may have acted on his call or got leads thereby to carry out the act,” he added.
Denial
He also debunked Mr Agyapong’s assertion that he had assisted in paying Suale’s school fees, saying: “At no point in the entire education journey of our son was he assisted by Kennedy Agyapong.
Our family has always had the wherewithal to fund the education of its members and Suale was not an exception.”
Mr Iddrisu further refuted claims by the MP that Suale had resigned from Tiger Eye PI and was not on talking terms with Anas, adding: “On the day of his unfortunate assassination, he was with Anas throughout and had informed some family members about the collaboration between Tiger Eye and the Attorney-General's Office to prosecute those implicated in the Number 12 exposé.
“How could individuals at loggerheads jointly secure visas to travel out of the Ghanaian jurisdiction for an assignment which was due in the first week of the month of February 2019?
“We are appealing to Mr Agyapong to allow the innocent soul of our son, father and brother to rest in eternal peace. We are confident and hopeful that the thunder spirit worldwide and the innocent soul of our son will soon haunt out those whose hands are dripping with his blood,” he added.
Mr Iddrisu further claimed that the deceased felt insecure after Mr Agyapong had splashed his photographs in the media, with the accompanying incitement of violence against him.
Background
The 31-year-old Suale was gunned down by unknown gunmen on a motorbike in the vicinity of his Madina family house at night on January 16, 2019.
Some neighbours claimed to have sighted the killers in the area a number of times before they eventually struck.
No arrest has been made yet.
In shock and disbelief, some civil society organisations and individuals accused Mr Agyapong of compromising Suale’s safety after he had displayed his pictures on his TV network, NET 2.
Last year, Mr Agyapong revealed Suale's name and the neighbourhood where he lived in, shared his pictures and exposed the journalist's most closely guarded secret – his face.