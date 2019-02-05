Victims of ethnic conflict in Saboba receive relief items

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Saboba, Mr George Bingrini, has presented relief items to some victims of the recent ethnic conflict that ensued between Chokosis and Konkombas in the Chereponi and the Saboba districts in the Northern Region.
The items include bales of used clothes, bags of maize, blankets and treated mosquito nets.
Useful links Ghana Politics | Ghana Celebrity News | News in Ghana
Since the conflict broke out on December 31, 2018, resulting in the death of several persons and the destruction of properties, this is the first time the victims have received such support.
Beneficiaries
Three communities in the Saboba District — Nabruku, Papaye and Kidikul Kura — which were the most affected in the conflict were presented with the items.
Ghana News Headlines
For today's Ghana news, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news headlines.
Each community received 15 bags of maize, 200 pieces of treated mosquito nets, four bales of used clothes and 70 blankets.
Presentation
Mr Bingrini, who made the presentation at separate events last Thursday, said the items were meant to help alleviate their plight.
According to him, the government was committed to promoting peace and stability in the area and would, therefore, help find a lasting solution to the recurring disturbances.
He, however, appealed to philanthropists, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and the public to go to the aid of the affected victims, most of whose houses and properties were destroyed.
Mr Bingrini also asked some of the victims who fled to neighbouring Togo during the conflict to return home, as calm had been restored to the area.
Recall
More than 5,000 people were displaced, while many houses were destroyed, in the communal violence between the Konkomba and the Chokosi ethnic groups.
The displaced persons, including women and children, were from communities that were completely burnt down during the disturbances on Monday, December 31, 2018.