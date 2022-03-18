Ghanaian TV channels to go global — Oppong Nkrumah

The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has disclosed that the government has commenced engagements with international television (TV) platforms to host more Ghanaian TV channels.
The move is aimed at increasing the access of Ghanaian media to international markets and broadcast Ghanaian contents globally.
According to the minister, the move formed part of the government’s plans to increase international viewership of locally produced television content and acquire a larger global audience for Ghanaian TV stations.
“The Ministry of Information is commencing engagements with global broadcasting regulators through embassies in Ghana to facilitate the hosting of Ghanaian TV channels which promote Ghana's economic and investment potential on international transmitting channels.
“We believe this will assist Ghana's investment and tourist potential and opportunities in global marketing,” he stated.
Star documentary
Mr Oppong Nkrumah disclosed this during the release party of CNBC Africa’s Greatest Star Documentary Film on Ghana last Tuesday.
He said the plan would also aid in the export of Ghana's multimedia content to the foreign market and the growth of the global market share of local television networks.
“Eventually, this should increase export income accruing to the Ghanaian economy. Already, we have received a request from some Ghanaian TV networks and bouquet providers and we will do all that is within our power to assist them in entering global markets,” he said.
The Information Minister said there were a host of advantages the country stood to gain should Ghanaian media content make it to the global scene.
Advantages
Outlining some of the advantages, he said it would help the country to build a global presence for TV content and establish an international voice for Ghana.
Mr Oppong Nkrumah, in that vein, reiterated the call, especially to production and media houses of Ghanaian origin, to also develop content that marketed the country's opportunities and potential to local and international audiences.
He said that would be a good contribution to growing the Ghanaian economy.