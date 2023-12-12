Foundation donates to Akropong School for the Blind

A non-governmental organisation (NGO) based in Ghana and South Africa, the Ben Kofi Quashie Foundation (BKQ), has presented assorted food items worth hundreds of cedis and an undisclosed sum to the Akropong School for the Blind at Akropong in the Eastern Region.

The items donated were 20 bags of 25kg rice, 10 gallons of 25 litre vegetable cooking oil, 20 boxes of tomato paste, 5 sacks of 50kg sugar, 10 buckets of 10kg margarine, 10 bags of Sankofa flour, 10 bags of 180kg maize, 6 bags of 100kg beans and 5 bags of 150kg gari and some cash donation.

Presenting the items, the Co-Founder of the foundation, Nonkazimulo Quashie, said the BKQ Foundation was established with a clear mission in mind - to make a positive impact on the lives of less fortunate people, and especially on the lives of individuals facing various challenges in society.

It was against this background that the foundation decided to extend its support to the Akropong School for the Blind with food items based on its most pressing needs and to make the celebration of this year’s Christmas, a memorable one.

According to Mrs Quashie, “while our support may only scratch the surface, it is our hope that it will provide some relief and comfort to the students and staff.

We believe that no child should go hungry, and with this donation, we aim to contribute to their well-being and nurture their development.”

She urged the school administration to put the food items to good use for the benefit of the students.

She encouraged the students to study and work hard to reach their potential, assuring them of the foundation’s continuous support to help them achieve their dreams.

Mrs Quashie appealed to other institutions and individuals to offer their support to the school and other deprived schools in the country to make life worth living for these unfortunate young ones.

Receiving the items, the Headmistress of the school, Veronica Dery, thanked the BKQ Foundation for its support and called on well-meaning Ghanaians and institutions to come to the aid of the school stressing that the needs of the school were numerous and one institution could not do it all.

The Boys and Girls Prefects of the school, Richard Odameng and Suzzie Borley Kortey thanked the BKQ Foundation for thinking about their welfare and coming to their aid.