Deal with vile speech on social media - Okyenhene to national security

Haruna Yussif Wunpini Apr - 18 - 2024 , 08:52

The Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, has suggested that the National Security apparatus should immediately act on vile speeches and slander of some social media users.

He said although such persons had resorted to insults on social media, they had been left to go unpunished which seemed to embolden them. The Okyenhene made the suggestion when the team members of the ‘See Something, Say Something’ led by Akosua Dankwa Ntim under the National Security apparatus paid a courtesy call on him at the Ofori Panin Fie at Kyebi last Tuesday (April 16).

The purpose of the visit was to seek the support of the traditional leader to get the citizens on alert for any unforeseen negative acts that would adversely affect the people.

Disrespect

The Okyenhene expressed concern that under freedom of speech and technology, many young people were taking advantage of social media platforms to disrespect the elderly in society and that had to be stopped by the national security since it was a cyber issue.

Collaboration

Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin encouraged the ‘See Something, Say Something’ team to effectively collaborate with chiefs since they knew all the strangers who entered their communities.

That, he said, would make it possible for the chiefs to direct the apprehension of any of such bad persons in the community.

Vigilance, collaboration

The Campaign Coordinator of ‘See Something, Say Something,’ Ms Sekyere urged residents in the area to be vigilant and at the same time offer detailed information on unusual persons to assist the team in being proactive.

She explained that the team was going around the country to interact with the people to be aware of the security threats in the communities. That, Mrs Sekyere said, was to apprise the people of the security threats so that they would volunteer information to the security personnel in such areas to be able to properly address the issue.

Strangers

Apart from that, she indicated that the people would be able to take care of their security which would include the identification of unknown persons whose activities should be monitored.

That, the Campaign Coordinator, explained could abort any diabolical plans of people with bad intentions. Mrs Sekyere and her team later visited the chiefs and Imams of Kyebi Zango to discuss issues relating to the security of the area.

She told the chiefs and Imams to also carry the message of security alertness to worshippers in the mosques.

Cooperation

The Chief of Kyebi Zango, who is also the Chairman of the Muslim chiefs in the Zangos in the Eastern Region, Alhaji Abubakar Umar, assured the team of their cooperation in their efforts to promote safety and security within the communities and in the country.

