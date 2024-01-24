Boi Stool holds thanksgiving service - Over Supreme Court judgment

Justice Agbenorsi Jan - 24 - 2024 , 08:24

The Boi Stool, owners of 543 acres of the 72,000-acre land that had been a subject of litigation for over 40 years, have held non-denominational thanksgiving service to celebrate the Supreme Court judgment which gave them back their lands.

The thanksgiving service brought together indigenes of the Dowuona Royal Family of Osu Kinkawe who joyfully sang to praise and thank God for the victory.

The service was on the theme, "Redeeming us from the hand of those stronger than us", a Bible text from Jeremiah 31:11.

Various churches within the Boi community who were in attendance at the service took turns to deliver melodious songs that ignited the atmosphere at the all-white attired service.

Citation

As part of the thanksgiving service, the leadership of the Boi Stool, led by one of its elders, Jerry Lartey-Sorbley, honoured the late Chief of Boi, Nii Narh Dowuona II, posthumously.

He served for 12 years and initiated the legal process in 1999.

Eric Kingsley Nortey Dowuona received the citation on behalf of the family.

The citation specifically honoured the former chief for harmoniously working with the elders of the state and all committees set up for the development of the town.

“You stood behind your people through thick and thin and represented them at every level of the traditional council’s meetings of the area.

“Your 12 years of service as a chief was a true love of sacrifice of your personality.

“The people of Boi, honestly acknowledge and laud you for your distinguished and priceless contributions to the growth and development of Boi township,” the citation read.

The leadership also commended their lawyer, Prosper Xorla Nyahe, for effectively representing them in court.

Unity

Speaking to the Daily Graphic, Rodney Nii Noi Nortey, a custodian and a trustee of the land which is situated at Boi, said the litigation had caused divisive tendencies among various indigenes of the Boi Stool.

He, therefore, called on all indigenes to leverage the judgment delivered in its favour to unite for development.

He added that following the landmark decision of the Supreme Court which declared that the Numo Nmashie Family of Teshie were not owners of the 70 villages occupying the 72,000-acre land, there was the need for everyone to rally around the stool land to bring development to the people of Boi.

“At some time in the past, we could not walk about freely in our own town, but if God has delivered us from those stronger than us, we ought to thank Him,” Mr Nortey said.

Exhortation

In her exhortation, Rev. Rebecca Frederica Akweley Abladey, the Minister in charge of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Gethsemane Congregation, Achimota, urged residents of the community to rally behind the leadership of the Boi Stool for the greater good of the Boi township.

“We are one body in Christ and today is the beginning of great things in this land because the Lord has visited us.

“The Lord has turned our shame to glory because there will be no more intimidation on our land,” Rev. Mrs Abladey who is also a daughter of the former chief said.