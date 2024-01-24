School proprietor picks international award

Emmanuel Bonney Jan - 24 - 2024 , 09:36

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Founder of the Young Executive School (YES), Francis Essel-Okyeahene, has been honoured with an award at the No. 1 ASEAN Education and Educator Awards 2024 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

This is for his contribution towards education in Ghana and Africa, as well as the world at large.

At the Asean Award Ceremony, Mr Essel-Okyeahene was the sole African recipient among a diverse group of awardees, predominantly from Asia Malaysia, India, Singapore and Indonesia, among others.

Recognition

“This recognition is not just mine alone; it extends to the phenomenal Young Executive School.

“Being the sole African recipient among a diverse group of awardees, predominantly from Asia (Malaysia, India, Singapore, Indonesia, etc.), is an indication of the universal impact of quality education,” he said after the honour done him.

The journey leading to the honour, he said, had been a “rollercoaster of God's grace, unwavering hard work, and a can-do spirit that defines my approach to life and education”.

Mr Essel-Okyeahene, who is also the Director of the Onua Francis International School, thanked the educational authorities, staff of his schools and students for their support, leading to the realisation of the award.

“I can't help but reflect on the incredible support from my better half, Mrs Mavis Essel-Okyeahene. Together, we attended the grand award ceremony, soaking in the significance of this momentous achievement,” he said.

Imagination

“In fact, I have received several awards in Ghana and from many other countries, but this particular award ceremony transcends beyond my imagination with diversified cultures and glamour. I have really learnt a lot,” he emphasised.

Mr Essel-Okyeahene said at the ceremony, they played and sang Ghana's National Anthem beautifully and projected Ghana's flag and culture high on the various screens to the admiration of all, adding that technological advancement was highly displayed at the event.

The No. 1 ASEAN Education and Educator Award, he said, was more than a trophy as it symbolised the fusion of dedication and a passion for education that transcended borders.

Resonates

“This recognition is not just a feather in the cap for Ghana but resonates on a global scale.

“I'd be remiss not to acknowledge the incredible teams at Young Executive School and Onua Francis International School, whose commitment to excellence played a pivotal role in this achievement.

This award is a testament to our collective efforts in shaping the future through education,” he said and added: “As I stand on this international podium, I'm fuelled with renewed motivation to continue pushing boundaries in the provision of quality education.

This recognition propels me to strive for even greater heights, not just for myself and Ghana but for the world”.