29-year-old Nigerian jailed 20 years for robbery

An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced a 29-year-old Nigerian national to a total of 20 years in prison with hard labour, for robbery and causing harm.
The convict, Solomon Okpewho, on the day of the incident, is said to have pounced on Monica Kreberi, a waitress at Tse Addo, an Accra suburb, stabbed and robbed her whilst she was on her way home after work.
Solomon was sentenced to 15 years in prison on the first charge of robbery and an additional five years for causing harm.
The sentences are to run concurrently.
Solomon pleaded guilty to the charges when he appeared in court on
The court presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh sentenced him accordingly.
Prosecution’s case
Presenting the facts of the case, the police prosecutor, Chief Inspector Samuel Ahiabor said on
During a struggle between the two, Solomon pulled a knife and stabbed the complainant three times on the left arm which was holding her handbag.
Solomon succeeded in robbing the complainant and took away cash of GH¢200.00 which was in the bag, an Infinix Hot 5 mobile phone and an NHIS card, the prosecution said.
He said the complainant raised an alarm and Solomon was given a hot chase by a mob which succeeded in arresting him and handed him over to the Police.
In his caution statement, he admitted the offence but was unable to refund the GH¢200.00.
