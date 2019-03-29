GTDC donates school items to Assin Manso Basic Schools

The Ghana Tourism Development Company (GTDC) has donated school items, sports kits and sanitary materials to Assin Manso Basic School A and B in the Central Region.
The items, which included text books, exercise books, reading books, mathematical sets, pens, pencils, set of washing bowls, disinfectants, jerseys and footballs were presented to the head teachers of the two school last Wednesday.
Speaking at the event, the Facility Manager of the Ghana Tourism Development Company, Mr George Adjekwei Mensah, said the gesture forms part of the company’s social responsibility.
He said the community plays an important role in the company’s operations, hence the company’s decision to support the two public basic schools in the town.
“Assin Manso plays an important role in the story of slave trade where merchants brought captives to have their last bath before taken to overseas. During the Year Of Return, it is our hope to partner with the people in this community through tourism to bring development in Assin Manso,” Mr Adjekwei Mensah.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
The Headmistress of Assin Manso Primary A & B, Mrs Charity Bediako expressed her gratitude for the gesture and commended the GTDC for their timely support.
She called on the general public, particularly corporate organisations and individuals to help support the school in renovating some of the school’s classroom blocks.
The District Circuit Supervisor of Education, Mr Agyei Yeboah, thanked the company and pleaded with the company to extend the gesture to other schools in the area.
For his part, the District Chief Executive of Assin South, Mr Derek Owusu Ambrose, expressed his gratitude to the GTDC and pledged that the Assembly would help to renovate the school building.
“The Assembly has also secured some funding to help complete the new school blocks in a short time to lessen your problems with infrastructure,“ he assured the teachers and pupils of the Assin Manso Basic School A and B.
The Public Relations Officer of the GTDC, Mr Carl Kwaku Asiedu, speaking to a session of the media after the presentation of the items, said tourism played a major role in the country’s development especially in revenue mobilization.
He explained that the rationale behind the company’s support of the school was in line with the overall aim of the country to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.
Also, the company through their Finance Officer, Mr Paul Sowah presented certificates to students of the school for participating in clean up exercises as well as a set of jerseys to the youth of Assin Manso.
Pix shows the Finance officer of the Ghana Tourism Development Company, Mr Paul Sowah (left) presenting the items to the District Chief Executive of Assin Manso South, Mr Derrick Owusu Ambrose on behalf of the school.