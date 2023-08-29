Energy Awards’ personalities engage students in life choices

The 2022 winners of the Ghana Energy Awards’ personalities of the year have urged students to own and take responsibility for their lives, and also be intentional about their actions and choices.

The winners, Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa and Harriette Amissah-Arthur, said for students to take responsibility for their lives, it was important for them to use their time judiciously and effectively utilise all resources at their disposal to achieve their set targets.

The energy sector giants gave the advice when they engaged some students of the Aburi Senior High School for the 2023 Energy Personalities Outreach Programme.

The outreach was on the theme: “Impacting the Next Generation Leaders Today”.

Organised by the Energy Media Group (EMG), the outreach was a platform for the apex winners of the Awards to interact with students of second-cycle institutions about the energy sector and its prospects as well as helping the youth to cultivate habits and develop attitudes required for a successful future.

The Chief Executive Officer of the EMG, Henry Teinor, in a welcome address, noted that the outreach programme was designed to contribute to Ghana’s Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education efforts using the approach of mentorship to motivate the youth to develop interests and actively participating in the country’s energy sector.

The outreach programme, he said, was the fifth in the series and an initiative of the Ghana Energy Awards which in previous years featured various schools, including the Achimota School, West Africa Senior High School, Nungua Senior High School and the St. Mary’s Senior High School in Accra.



The Executive Partner of Arthur Energy Advisors’, Harriette Amissah-Arthur, advised the students to own their lives, manage their resources and relationships well and define their idea of success.

“Commitment, consistency, sustaining positive actions through the efficient and effective use of time and developing individual capacities will lead you to excel,” she said.

She subsequently called for more of such programmes to extend the reach of youth engagements in the country, which would further spread and increase the impact of national empowerment efforts.

The Chief Executive of the Volta River Authority (VRA), Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa, encouraged the students to be ambitious and set goals for themselves, and to not be afraid to fail but rather persevere with all humility to achieve what they set out to do while keeping God at the fore of their lives.

The three-time award winner underscored the need to bridge the existing gap in female participation, especially in the energy sector.

He said avenues, such as the Energy Personalities Outreach Programme, created the needed platform to awaken consciousness of unique capabilities for the sector and stimulate an interest to aspire.