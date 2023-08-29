CIHRM Ghana holds conferral for 68 chartered HR professionals

Daily Graphic Aug - 29 - 2023 , 12:25

The Chartered Institute of Human Resource Management Ghana, has held a conferral ceremony for 68 chartered HR practitioners in Accra last Friday with a call on members to be standard bearers of the institute and good ambassadors at all time.

The President of the institute Dr Edward Kwapong,who made the call urged them to be mindful of the fact that the institute would be watching them in their workplaces.

He said HR played a very important role in every organisation, so he expected that they make an important contribution so that they would be drawn to be part of the strategic decision making body at their workplaces.

“We pledge to provide you any support you may require in terms of competencies and advice.

We will also share research findings with you, encourage you to undertake our CPD programmes.

On your part, you will never do anything to disgrace the institute.

You will never be hauled before a disciplinary committee nor the ethics committee”, he said.

In his welcome address, the CEO of the institute, Dr Ebenezer Agbettor said, the conferral ceremony was very significant as the institute continued to witness an increase in the number of Chartered members.

He said with conferrals of 68 members, the chartered number went up from 255 members last year to 323 this year, an increase of 27 per cent.

He told the practitioners that since they had satisfied all the requirements as enshrined in section 16 (5) of the Chartered Institute of Human Resource Management, Ghana ACT 2020 (ACT 1020), they deserved the new status: Chartered Human Resource Management Practitioner.

The Head, Human Resource, GCB Bank Plc, Nana Kwabena Yeboah, urged members to be strategic partners of their establishments by reflecting, strategising to become meaningful to the business.

Speaking on the theme: “Making HR Certification Count in the World of Work”, Nana Yeboah said, HR professionals must give of their best at their work places in the period that they spent with the establishment.

Know where and when you want to move on to, where you can add value if your present place doesn’t value your role.

He further urged them to build a rich network of quality professionals to tap into their expertisestressing that “you may be aware of all the HR concepts, but knowing how to implement these concepts in a practical situation, together with a keen sense of commercial and business awareness will make you a better HR Professional.”

The Chairman of the Professional Certification Board of CIHRM Ghana, Sayuti Saka explained that since the inception of the programme in September, 2002, the Professional Certification Programme of the Institute had trained HR practitioners as Associate members, following their completion of the level-3 of the four–level programme.

“Some of these Associate members have moved on to pursue the fourth level which requires that the Candidate has a minimum of three years’ experience in Human Resource Management and submit a project work to the institute” he said.