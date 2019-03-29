Elmina: Crowd demands release of robbers ‘seeking refuge’ in MCE's office

A sizeable crowd Friday morning besieged the office of the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abirem (KEEA) Municipal Assembly in the Central Region to demand the release of some suspected armed robbers who were being kept there in order to prevent them from being lynched by some angry mob.
The said armed robbers were alleged to have attacked a vehicle at the Elmina Junction and bolted with some items.
The robbers, according to some eye witnesses, were chased from where the robbery took place to the assembly which is about 200 metres from the scene of the incident.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
Some police officers who were present at the premises of the assembly managed to whisk the suspected robbers into the office of the MCE to prevent the angry mob from lynching them.
More to follow....