Kotoko host Aduana Sunday

Premier League giants, Kumasi Asante Kotoko, will begin their GFA Special Competition on Sunday with a tough home match against Aduana Stars in the Northern Sector of tier one as domestic football bounces back this weekend.
The Porcupine Warriors return to their favourite Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi hoping to begin the Normalisation Committee (NC) competition on a brighter note against former league champions, Aduana, following their recent exit from the CAF Confederation Cup.
Other Northern Sector fixtures will see Medeama travelling to the Golden City Park to face Berekum Chelsea, while Ashantigold host Techiman Eleven Wonders at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.
However, Wa All Stars' encounter with Bechem United will not come off as the former are yet to confirm their participation.
In the Southern Sector, Hearts of Oak will welcome Dreams FC to the Accra Sports Stadium; Liberty Professionals storm Sogakope to engage WAFA; Inter Allies host Elmina Sharks at Tema, while Ebusua Dwarfs lock horns with Karela United in Cape Coast.
The tier two competition, which involves all 48 Division One clubs, except New Edubiase United, will also kick-off in all three zones this weekend.