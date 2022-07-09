Economic difficulties affect all; Labour demands must consider employers resources - President

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated that the current difficult economic circumstances in the country, affecting everybody, top to bottom, requires a balance between the legitimate demands of labour and the capacities of the employer.
This, he explained, was the most effective way of promoting industrial peace and harmony which were a key element to position the country to attract investment, both domestic as and foreign.
President Akufo-Addo stated this when he swore in the members of the National Labour Commission (NLB) at the Jubilee House in Accra yesterday.
“I think that the times in which we are, these difficult economic circumstances in the country affecting everybody, top to bottom, it will take on an added significance, the work that you are going to be doing” he added.
Members
Chaired by a retired High Court Judge, Justice Kwabena Asuman-Adu (retd), the members include Emmanuel Amofa, Rose Karikari Anang, Justice Peter Kwabena Ababio (retd) and Mr Kofi Davor.
The rest are Patrice Fidelis Sedoh, Isaac Sackey and Ofosu Asamoah.
Industrial Peace
President Akufo-Addo said the promotion of industrial peace and harmony was a function of two things, the establishment of a balance between what were legitimate demands of labour and the capacities of employer and the striking of a fair and equitable balance between the demand and the supply.
President Akufo-Addo commended the commission for doing a Yeoman’s job especially during his time as the President noting that “you have performed in my view creditably and urged you to continue the tradition of effective engagement which the commission has already established to promote industrial peace and harmony in our country”.
He said the members had a huge responsibility because the current circumstances in the country had heightened the responsibilities that were on their shoulders because there was good reason why they had been chosen by both government and organised labour and employers.
Vehicle
President Akufo-Addo said the primary purpose of the commission was a vehicle for settling industrial disputes in our country, a move which was important for the health of our economy and the stability of our society which was self-evident even from the mandate that had been given to it.
Speaking on behalf of the commission, Mrs Rose Karikari Anang commended the president for the honour and opportunity to serve the country and pledged to offer their best for the progress of the country.
She said as stated by the statute establishing the commission, it should ensure that the industrial disputes did not occur through prompt actions, and if they did, settle them amicably as well as train members in employment relationship.
