ECG installs 20MVA transformer for Volta, Oti

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has installed a 20 Megavolt Amperes (MVA) transformer at the Kpando Bulk Supply Point to boost power supply in the Volta and Oti regions.
The GH¢2.5 million facility, which replaced the old 5MVA transformer, will benefit Kpando, Hohoe, Golokwati, Fodome, Nkonya, Alavanyo, Jasikan, Nkwanta, Dambai and surrounding areas.
“This will bring a massive improvement in power supply in the two regions,” said the Volta Regional Manager of ECG, Emmanuel Lumor.
At the inauguration of the facility in Kpando, he said the transformer would also enable the ECG to meet current and future demands for power with greater ease, in addition to ensuring smooth power distribution to clients.
He said the new installation was in fulfilment of the ECG’s effort to provide customers with safe, quality and reliable power to support socio-economic activities.
Industrialisation
Mr Lumor said it also bore testimony to the company’s firm stance to support industrialisation in the two regions.
The transformer, he said, had enough capacity for factories, hospitals, hotels, schools, and industrial concerns in general.
Mr Lumor stressed that it would also address the problem of low voltage experienced in the regions.
Switching station
Meanwhile, Mr Lumor said the ECG had also constructed new service centres at Aflao, Abor, Adidome, Dzodze and a switching station at Peki to serve the interest of power consumers to an appreciable level.
He expressed concern over the growing incidence of illegal power connection in the regions, and said they often resulted in the breakdown of transformers and erratic power supply.
He, therefore, appealed to patriotic members of the public to expose the culprits in the national interest.