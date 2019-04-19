Dr Chambas to deliver public lecture on National Chief Imam's centenary celebration

The Planning Committee of the Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu Centenary Birthday Anniversary has announced the program of activities lined up to which will commemorate the 100th birthday of His Eminence, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, National Chief Imam, which falls on April 23, 2019.
According to a statement signed by the spokesperson of the Chief Imam, Sheikh Aremeyao Shuiab, the celebration will begin on Friday, April 20 with a Jummah Prayer and Thanksgiving at the Abossey Okai Central Mosque, Accra. His Excellency the Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahumudu Bawumia will be the Special Guest at the prayers.
On Tuesday, April 23, Dr Mohammed Ibn Chambas, the United Nations Secretary General's Special Representative for West Africa and the Sahel will deliver the Chief Imam's 100th Birthday Anniversary Lecture on the theme: Advancement of Modern Ghanaian Society through Peace, Tolerance and Development.
Entry into the lecture scheduled for the Movenpick Hotel in Accra at 8:30 a.m is strictly by invitation. The special guests of honour are President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.
Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu will also host a breakfast meeting with leaders of the various Christian group on Friday, April 26, 2019, in Accra.
The program line up is as follows:
1. FRIDAY APRIL 20, 2019: Jummah Prayer and Thanksgiving at the Abossey Okai Central Mosque, Accra. His Excellency the Vice President, Alhaji Dr. Mahumudu Bawumia will be the Special Guest.
2. TUESDAY APRIL 23, 2019: 100th Birthday Anniversary Lecture to be delivered by Dr. Mohammed Ibn Chambas, United Nations Secretary General's Special Representative for West Africa and the Sahel. The theme for the lecture is: Advancement of Modern Ghanaian Society through Peace, Tolerance and Development. The event, which is strictly by invitation, will be held at the Movenpick Hotel in Accra at 8:30 a.m. The Special Guests of Honour are President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.
3. BREAKFAST MEETING WITH CHRISTIAN LEADERS: As part of activities commemorating the centenary birthday anniversary, the National Chief Imam will host a breakfast meeting with leaders of the various Christian group on Friday April 26,2019 in Accra.
4: BOOK LAUNCH: Also, a biography of the National Chief Imam: "A Gift To A Nation", which Chronicles his life, his values and contributions to unity, peace and development of Ghana will be launched on Friday May 3, 2019 in Accra.
The statement also warned that programs which did not have the blessings of the Chief Imam should not be presented to the public as such.
"Meanwhile, the Planning Committee and the Office of the National Chief Imam has taken note of posters of unapproved programs concerning the centenary 100th Anniversary with names and images of the Chief Imam and the leadership of our country," the statement said.
"While we appreciate people's warmth towards the Chief Imam and their zeal to organise programs in his honour, we entreat that programs which do not have his blessings or the approval of his office should not be presented as such to the general public.
"It is important we accord the Chief Imam and his office the necessary courtesies by not using his images for programs, which he is not aware of.
"We look forward to Ghanaians joining us to express our gratitude to the Almighty Allah for the blessings He has bestowed on our father on his 100th birthday".
The Planning Committee said it will, in due course, announce other programs for the year-long commemoration of the centenary anniversary, which will reflect on the principles and beliefs of His Eminence.