Pastor, 6 others accused of verbally assaulting MCE plead not guilty

Seven members of Great Life Foundation Church at West Adisadel in Cape Coast have appeared before a Cape Coast Magistrate Court for verbally assaulting the Metropolitan Chief Executive 9 MCE, Mr Ernest Arthur.
They are Pastor Johnson Kofi, Felix Clark, trader, Richard Kofi Acquah, draftsman, Pastor Solomon Karim, Emelia Appiah Dankwah, trader, Francis Mensah, carpenter and Grace Aboagye, trader.
They were granted bail in the sum of GH¢21,000.00 after they had all pleaded not guilty to the charge of offensive conduct.
The seven were ordered by the court, presided over by Mr James Kojoh Botah to make their next appearance on Tuesday, April 23.
The accused reportedly attacked the MCE following the demolition of wall built around a piece of land, a property of the Church, by the Works Department of the Metropolitan Assembly.
This had been constructed in clear disregard for the assembly’s directive that there should not be any development on the land until the relevant legal documents had been obtained.
Police Sergeant Iddrisu Yakubu, said the incident happened on March 23.
Hours after officials of the assembly had levelled the wall, the accused verbally attacked the MCE. They also posted his picture on social media with an accompanying caption; “Who is this foolish man”.
A report was subsequently made to the police.