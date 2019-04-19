40 foreign dignitaries to grace Otumfuo's 20th anniversary

At least 40 foreign dignitaries including the former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, and an official delegation from Suriname are expected to grace Sunday's Akwasidaekese, the high point of Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, 20th anniversary.
Ghana's President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to be the special guest of honour on Sunday to celebrate the Asante King.
He would be joined by other high profile government officials including the Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo.
Also on the bill are all three living ex-presidents of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings, John Agyekum Kufuor and John Dramani Mahama.
Sunday's event will be preceded by a health and fitness walk to be led by Otumfuo himself on Saturday.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
Nana Effah Apenteng, Bompatahene and a member of the planning committee told the media that all was set to relive Asante culture and market the region to the rest of the world.
A legion of chiefs and kings from across the continent are also expected to celebrate their friend and colleague, the Asantehene.
REGISTER: Graphic Business Stanbic Bank Breakfast Meeting
As the per the programme, Otumfuo is expected to play host to President Akufo-Addo at a dinner gala night immediately after the Akwasidaekese while the president will reciprocate the gesture on April 26, in a state dinner in honour of the king at the Regional Coordinating Council in Kumasi.
The three-month celebration ends on May 12 with a golf competition at the Royal Golf Club in Kumasi.
Akwasidae
According to the Asante calendar, the Akwasidae is celebrated nine times in a 40-day interval in a year.
However, the Akwasidaekese is marked every five years per the calendar.