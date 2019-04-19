Group wants Akufo-Addo to sack DCEs over galamsey

A group calling itself the Patriotic Advocates for Truth, Peace and Development, a non- partisan pressure group, has asked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to sack 10 DCEs for their alleged involvement in perpetuating illegal mining in the country.
A statement signed by the chairman of the group, Isaac Ochem, alleged it has evidence of the connivance and collusion of such DCEs in the illegal act.
The group said it was willing to provide the President with evidence of either direct and indirect involvement of the individuals in the destruction of the country's water bodies and forest reserves.
Related Articles
TRANSCRIPT: What Osafo Maafo said about deportation of galamsey queen
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
Don't blame Chinese alone for galamsey - Chinese Ambassador to Ghanaians
REGISTER: Graphic Business Stanbic Bank Breakfast Meeting
Tiger Eye PI releases latest documentary on ‘Galamsey fraud’ - Govt to act appropriately
"If we do not act quickly as a people, Ghana could be overtaken by events," the statement said.
It called on the president to act with despatch in order not to derail the gains chalked by the Inter-Ministerial Committee on illegal mining.