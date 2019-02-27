fbpx

VIDEO: Watch Anas' new documentary on Galamsey

BY: graphic.com.gh
Investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas
Graphic Online (www.graphic.com.gh) premieres the latest documentary of investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

In the latest undercover work of  Anas and his Tiger Eye PI group exposing corruption, a government official emerges as a facilitator for a company seeking to circumvent laid down processes to be given clearance for its mining operations.

The official is captured in a secretly recorded video receiving wads of cash to facilitate the speedy ‘clearance’ of a mining company in order that it can commence mining.

He is heard in the video instructing his subordinates over the phone to “fast track” the processing of the company’s documents.

WATCH THE DOCUMENTARY BELOW;