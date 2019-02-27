VIDEO: Watch Anas' new documentary on Galamsey

Graphic Online (www.graphic.com.gh) premieres the latest documentary
of investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas .
Tiger Eye PI Video Premiere
Graphic Online will premiere the latest Anas Aremeyaw Anas investigative work on Galamsay today February 27th at 12:00 PM GMT. Watch Here
The official is captured in a secretly recorded video receiving wads of cash to facilitate the speedy ‘clearance’ of a mining company in order that it can commence mining.
He is heard in the video instructing his subordinates over the phone to “fast track” the processing of the company’s documents.
WATCH THE DOCUMENTARY BELOW;