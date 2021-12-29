COVID-19: Ghana records over 1,000 new cases for fifth consecutive day

BY: GraphicOnline
For the fifth consecutive day, the Ghana Health Service has announced a daily increase of over 1,000 new cases of COVID-19.

The latest figures as of December 25, 2021, indicate that Ghana recorded 1,074 cases - the lowest daily increase over a five-day period - bringing the number of active cases to 9,534.

COVID-19 daily active cases

December 20 - 4,027

December 21 - 5,112

December 22 - 6,361

December 23 - 7,353

December 24 - 8,554

December 25 - 9,534

During that period, the highest daily increase of 1,324 was recorded on December 22 when the country had 6,361 active cases and a total of 1,277 deaths.

The country also has a test positivity rate of 6.7% from a total of 1,205,152 tests of which 141,295 were positive and a total of 1,287 deaths from the illness.