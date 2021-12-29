Beyond the Return Secretariat cleans up Jamestown

Some youth within Jamestown, a fishing community noted for producing talents particularly boxers, last Friday joined the Beyond the Return Secretariat to embark on a cleanup exercise.
The exercise, which was organised under the auspices of the Ghana Tourism Authority, is expected to pave the way for the establishment of a new boxing arena that will serve as a recreational centre to support talents and attract tourists.
The establishment of a boxing arena also forms part of activities being used to market the Beyond the Return programme.
As early as 8 am, most of the volunteers had gathered with their brooms to partake in the exercise which lasted for about two hours.
Rationale
The Director of the Beyond the Return Secretariat, Ms Anabel McKenzie, explained that the exercise was one of its strategies to give back to society.
“This is to help beautify the community and also to enhance the area and make it beautiful,” she said,
Boxing, she said was a very important sport for the youth and, as such, a new arena would be built to support more talents in the community.
For his part, Mr Socrate Sarfo, who is also with the secretariat, said the move to build a new boxing arena was as a result of the community’s traction since it was a key area of slavery in the then Gold Coast.
The recreational centre, when completed, he said would not only be used for fun but for sporting activities.
“Since boxing is the main activity for the youth, we thought it wise to activate that activity here every weekend. We are inviting our brothers and sisters in the diaspora to experience what makes this place unique,” he added.