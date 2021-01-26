COVID-19: Ghana records 5 more deaths, active cases now 3,613

Five more persons have died from the COVID-19 disease, bringing the Ghana’s death toll to 372.
The country has also witnessed an additional 327 new active cases over the past 24 hours, raising the active case count to 3,613 from a previous 3,286.
This follows the confirmation of 646 new cases of infections across the country. The new infections are results from tests conducted as at January 22, 2021.
So far, a total of 58,150 persons have clinically recovered from the disease and been discharged.
Seventy-nine of the active cases, it said, were in severe conditions, with 29 in critical condition. The active cases, the update said, were being managed in treatment sites, isolation centres across the country, while some were under home management.
Ghana has so far recorded 62,135 cases of the disease since it confirmed its first two cases in March 2020.
Out of the total confirmed cases, 24,117 were from the General Surveillance; 36,949 cases from the Enhanced Contact Tracing, while 1,069 have been recorded from international travellers, disembarking at the Kotoka International Airport since it was reopened on September 1, 2020, the update stated.
So far, a total of 745,095 tests have been conducted. Out of this, 232,605 are from routine surveillance, 369,618 from contact tracing, and 142,872 from international travellers arriving through the Kotoka International Airport.
The positivity rate is 8.3 per cent.
The Greater Accra and the Ashanti Regions continue to be the epicentre of the pandemic in the country with cumulative cases of 35,746 and 11,775 respectively.